Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Cut to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a SEK 280 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of SEK 435.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GNGBY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

