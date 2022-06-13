Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a SEK 280 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of SEK 435.

GNGBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. Getinge AB has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.