GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$6.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.42.

GGL Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

