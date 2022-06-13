GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$6.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.42.
GGL Resources Company Profile (CVE:GGL)
