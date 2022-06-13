Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.40

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 4188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

