Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.62

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$35.62 and last traded at C$36.18, with a volume of 217762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.35.

A number of analysts have commented on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.22.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.40. The firm has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

In related news, Director Donald Berg bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,070.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.