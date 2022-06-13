Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.62

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$35.62 and last traded at C$36.18, with a volume of 217762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.35.
A number of analysts have commented on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.22.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.40. The firm has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49.
In related news, Director Donald Berg bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,070.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
