GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.93–$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.00 million-$402.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.86 million. GitLab also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLB. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Get GitLab alerts:

GTLB stock opened at $44.95 on Monday. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.