GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down to $44.95

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.95, but opened at $41.50. GitLab shares last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 7,017 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Get GitLab alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.