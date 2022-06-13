GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.24–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.68 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.93–$0.89 EPS.

GTLB opened at $44.95 on Monday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.91.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 419.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at $624,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

