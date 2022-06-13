Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 28525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$6.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.
About Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER)
