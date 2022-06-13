Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 26,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,243,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

GBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $17,322,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,540,000. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,520,000 after purchasing an additional 595,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 439,307 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.