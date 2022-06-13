Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 26,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,243,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.
GBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.
The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $17,322,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,540,000. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,520,000 after purchasing an additional 595,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 439,307 shares during the last quarter.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.