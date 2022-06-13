Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Up 9.2%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.63. 2,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 691,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile (NYSE:GBTG)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

