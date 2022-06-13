Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Up 78.9% in May

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the May 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -20.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $83.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

