Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Up 78.9% in May

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the May 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.
Shares of GLBE stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -20.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $83.77.
About Global-e Online (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.