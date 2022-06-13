Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $111.56

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $111.56 and last traded at $111.65, with a volume of 5300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.30.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Global Payments by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

