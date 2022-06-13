Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CTEC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $22.66.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.