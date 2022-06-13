Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the May 15th total of 456,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 11.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.75.

Globant stock traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.15. The company had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,751. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

