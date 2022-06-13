Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.17

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.17 and last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 1290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

