Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.17

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.17 and last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 1290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

