Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GLUC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,969. Glucose Health has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.
Glucose Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
