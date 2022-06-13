Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GLUC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,969. Glucose Health has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

