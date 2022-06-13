Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Short Interest Update

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUCK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 1,019.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 838,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 763,283 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,051,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,710,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 432,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PUCK stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Goal Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

