goeasy (TSE:GSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $96.38

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$96.38 and last traded at C$96.38, with a volume of 27783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$104.55.

Several research firms recently commented on GSY. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.25.

Get goeasy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$142.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. goeasy’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

About goeasy (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.