Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 10.6%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 60,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,022,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.37.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $768.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $84,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

