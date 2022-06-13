Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 10.6%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 60,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,022,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.37.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $768.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.94.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $84,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.