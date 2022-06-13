Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,952,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 829,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 143,300 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth $1,952,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth $8,187,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Shares of GAMC traded down $9.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. 11,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,847. Golden Arrow Merger has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.