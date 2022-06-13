Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.00

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 22682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

