Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NYSE:GER traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,011. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
