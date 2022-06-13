Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NYSE:GER traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,011. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GER. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.