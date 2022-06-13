GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $9.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GDRX traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. 62,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,137. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -148.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 54,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $781,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 155.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 44.4% in the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.