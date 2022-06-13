Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,560.00

Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,560 ($31.07) and last traded at GBX 2,613.89 ($31.73), with a volume of 9634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,760 ($33.50).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,307.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,247.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66. The company has a market cap of £201.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.49.

In related news, insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,210 ($38.96), for a total transaction of £38,070.60 ($46,207.79).

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

