GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.11

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 13565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Get GoPro alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $942.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $32,873.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,202. 17.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.