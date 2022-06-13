Gordon Crawford Acquires 59,635 Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating) Director Gordon Crawford bought 59,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $543,871.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,421,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,968,111.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gordon Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Gordon Crawford acquired 38,331 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $377,943.66.

On Monday, June 6th, Gordon Crawford bought 44,226 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $428,992.20.

On Friday, June 3rd, Gordon Crawford purchased 14,461 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $132,607.37.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 777,126 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

