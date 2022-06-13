Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.13

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 2442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.
Several research firms have weighed in on GRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $735.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.63.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.13%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.
About Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
