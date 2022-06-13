Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Director Buys C$12,657.00 in Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$84.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,657.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,132,472.64.

Kevan Stuart Gorrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 100 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$87.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,793.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:GRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported C$7.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$6.51. The business had revenue of C$108.59 million for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

