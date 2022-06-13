Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.94

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 9731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

GTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,263.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,373 shares of company stock worth $2,931,761. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

