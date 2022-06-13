Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.94

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 9731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,409.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $253,345.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $70,263.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,761 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,491,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after buying an additional 1,118,789 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,854,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after buying an additional 533,361 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

