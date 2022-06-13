Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Down 36.5% in May

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,498,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 7,087,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,451,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
GBTC opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $55.05.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (GBTC)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.