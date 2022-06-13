Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Down 36.5% in May

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,498,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 7,087,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,451,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GBTC opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $55.05.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

