Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.71

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$31.71 and last traded at C$31.83, with a volume of 145000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.32.

GWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.90.

The company has a current ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.82. The firm has a market cap of C$29.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$9.03 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.9900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.21%.

In other news, Director Claude Généreux bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$195,300.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

