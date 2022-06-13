Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Up 68.2% in May

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the May 15th total of 998,800 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

GLRE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,307. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $266.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 1.22. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.95 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

