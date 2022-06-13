GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.37

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.37 and last traded at C$4.48, with a volume of 42167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.04.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

