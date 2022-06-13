Griffin Securities Comments on Microsoft Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer forecasts that the software giant will earn $9.26 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.61.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $246.44 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.35 and a 200 day moving average of $298.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

