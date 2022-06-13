Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.21

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

GCMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.19.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 183.85%. The company had revenue of $105.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Grosvenor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 19.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 411,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 80,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.