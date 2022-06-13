Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Trading Up 1%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) shares were up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 132,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $931.23 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 16.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.14%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,193,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 158,334 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

