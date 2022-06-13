Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,344,200 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the May 15th total of 4,117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,465.1 days.
Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock remained flat at $$6.33 during trading hours on Monday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
