Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,344,200 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the May 15th total of 4,117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,465.1 days.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock remained flat at $$6.33 during trading hours on Monday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.