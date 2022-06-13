Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Raised to “Outperform” at Grupo Santander

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $21.30 target price on the bank’s stock. Grupo Santander’s target price indicates a potential upside of 179.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $7.62 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

