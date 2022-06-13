Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Raised to “Outperform” at Grupo Santander

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $21.30 target price on the bank’s stock. Grupo Santander’s target price indicates a potential upside of 179.53% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
NASDAQ GGAL opened at $7.62 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia (Get Rating)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
