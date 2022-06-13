Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SIM opened at $33.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $36.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

