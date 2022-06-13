Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Update

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the May 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
GHSI traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 55,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,639. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.
Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 263.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 68.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 313,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
About Guardion Health Sciences (Get Rating)
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
