Guggenheim Trims F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Target Price to $15.00

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 186.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FXLV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $5.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. F45 Training has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that F45 Training will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $517,578.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,285.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 720,806 shares of company stock worth $8,268,397.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth $100,164,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F45 Training by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in F45 Training by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in F45 Training during the fourth quarter worth $3,267,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in F45 Training by 438.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

