Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on the oil production company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 300 ($3.76) to GBX 310 ($3.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of LON GKP opened at GBX 288.50 ($3.62) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 261.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.35. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52-week low of GBX 139.11 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 321 ($4.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £623.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

