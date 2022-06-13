Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
GUKYF opened at $3.76 on Monday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
