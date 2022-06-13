Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GUKYF opened at $3.76 on Monday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

