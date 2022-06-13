GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.70

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.70 and last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 6913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.78.
GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.
The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 33.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.05.
In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,339,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $12,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,337,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $2,580,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GXO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:GXO)
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
