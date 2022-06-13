H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Up 86.9% in May

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,400 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the May 15th total of 473,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of HISJF opened at $15.69 on Monday. H.I.S. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.
