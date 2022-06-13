H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Up 86.9% in May

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,400 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the May 15th total of 473,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HISJF opened at $15.69 on Monday. H.I.S. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

