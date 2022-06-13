Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Short Interest Update

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hailiang Education Group in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HLG stock traded down $13.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238. The company has a market cap of $348.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. Hailiang Education Group has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $44.85.

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

