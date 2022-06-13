Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $200.80

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200.80 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 203.86 ($2.47), with a volume of 478713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208.60 ($2.53).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.37) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 229.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.47. The company has a market cap of £446.31 million and a PE ratio of 6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

